NY, NJ & DC welcome author-illustrator M. Boutavant in March
He smells of sardines, he’s covered in fleas, and "smart" isn’t exactly how you’d describe him... His name is Dumpster Dog, and now he’s decided that it’s time to go out into the world to find a master. He’s looking for someone to feed him, play with him, and take him on long walks, but soon discovers that good masters are hard to come by and the world has its fair share of dangers. Will Dumpster Dog be able to find the master of his dreams?
Featuring vibrant illustrations from Boutavant, written by Colas Gutman and translated from the French by Allison Charette, Dumpster Dog! will be published in January from Enchanted Lion.
Marc Boutavant is an award-winning author and illustrator. He is known for his bestselling children’s series Around the World with Mouk as well as his monthly Ariol comic strip in J’aime lire, a magazine for young readers. Both series have been adapted into animated TV series. Several of his works have been translated into English and published in the United States, including Around the World with Mouk, The Day No One was Angry, and Ecology and the Environment: Step-by-Step.
Tour dates
Albertine Books
March 9, 2019
972 5th Ave, New York, NY 10075
Books Are Magic
March 10, 2019
225 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Camp Bookstore
March 10, 2019
110 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011
McNally Jackson Williamsburg
March 10, 2019
76 N 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Princeton Public Library
March 13, 2019
65 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ 08542
Solid State Bookstore
March 16, 2019
600F H St NE, Washington, DC 20002