Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS

​Joint statement on Syria​ (Washington, D.C. - February 6, 2019)

We, the Foreign Ministers and representatives of Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, met today in Washington to continue our work in support of the UN’s efforts to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Syria on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

There is no military solution for Syria and no alternative to a political solution, thus there is a concerted need for diplomacy and international political will to end the Syrian conflict and alleviate the continued suffering of the Syrian people. We affirm in the strongest terms that those who seek to destabilize the region or seek a military solution will only succeed in increasing the risk of a dangerous escalation and wider conflagration in the region. We are determined to focus our efforts and move forward with a political solution consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

We reiterate our support for the United Nations and UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen’s efforts. We underscore the Office of the UN Special Envoy’s clear mandate from the Secretary-General and the UN Security Council to move forward with these objectives and encourage all sides to engage substantively to end the Syrian conflict.