This event is organized by the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the D.C. Francophonie Cultural Festival 2019, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of Félicité.

All you need to know... WHAT: Félicité WHEN: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission – registration required RESERVATION: Online registration required. EvenBrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

By Alain Gomis

2017 - France - 123min.

As part of the D.C. Francophonie Cultural Festival 2019, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of Félicité.

Living her life in the chaotically vibrant Congolese capital of Kinshasa with a proud defiance, Félicité doesn’t need marriage, a man, or even love to get by. But when her son is injured in a traffic accident, she must find a way to pay for his operation, and embarks on a double journey: through the punishing outer world of the city and the inner world of the soul. Félicité is tough, tender, lyrical, mysterious, funny, and terrifying, both responsive to the moment and fixed on its heroine’s spiritual progress.

Woven into the fabric of the film is a soundtrack performed by the Congolese musical collective Kasaï Allstars (with arrangements by Orchestre Symphonique Kimbanguiste), creating the sensation of the music being a secondary script that transports us through Félicité’s journey.

Born and raised in Paris, director Alain Gomis studied art history and film at the Sorbonne where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Film. Félicité, Mr. Gomis’ fourth feature film, was selected as the Senegalese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

In Lingala and French with English subtitles