This event is organized by the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the D.C. Francophonie Cultural Festival 2019, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of Sofia.

All you need to know... WHAT: Sofia WHEN: Tuesday, March 26, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission – registration required RESERVATION: Online registration required. EvenBrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

By Meryem Benm’Barek

2018 - France, Qatar - 80 min.

When twenty-year-old Sofia buckles over in pain during a family gathering, her cousin Lena whisks her off to a hospital, telling her family she is taking her to the pharmacy to seek relief from a stomach ache. In fact, Sofia has gone into labor without knowing she was pregnant.

From here, writer-director Meryem Benm’Barek embarks the viewer on a nightmarish journey: Lena must implore a doctor to allow her unmarried cousin to deliver at his facility, where Sofia is dismissed immediately after the birth and instructed to come back with the father or face prosecution. Holding her newborn daughter, Sofia leads her cousin to one of Casablanca’s slums, in search of the father she barely knows.

Belgian cinematographer Son Doan’s mutable camerawork is calibrated with Benm’Barek’s every shift of tone and melded seamlessely with the actresses’ delivery. Benm’Barek’s confidence as a storyteller, particularly in delivering a stunning third-act twist, lifts Sofia above the level of social protest to reveal a profoundly complex, endlessly fascinating reality.

In French and Arabic with English subtitles