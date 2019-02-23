All you need to know...

WHAT: Night on the Riviera

WHEN: Saturday, February 23, 2019 – 8pm - 12am

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE:

$79: St. Tropez tickets (From 8PM to midnight. Includes free food buffet and a complimentary welcome glass of bubbly. Open bar.)

$109: Cannes Tickets VIP Time (Allows you to get in early at 6:30PM. During this VIP time, you will enjoy delicious hors-d’oeuvres special wines, including real Champagne from Champagne, as well as listen to beautiful French songs from the Bergamot-Rose ensemble. And of course you can stay until the end of the event with the rest of the guests.)

$800 (Early Bird): Monte Carlo Table Service (table for up to 4) (From 6:30Pm until 12AM, includes VIP hour. Includes a reserved table with service and unlimited Champagne.)

RESERVATION: Online registration required. EvenBrite

ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.