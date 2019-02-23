Night on the Riviera
SOCIAL EVENT
WHAT: Night on the Riviera
WHEN: Saturday, February 23, 2019 – 8pm - 12am
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
$79: St. Tropez tickets (From 8PM to midnight. Includes free food buffet and a complimentary welcome glass of bubbly. Open bar.)
$109: Cannes Tickets VIP Time (Allows you to get in early at 6:30PM. During this VIP time, you will enjoy delicious hors-d’oeuvres special wines, including real Champagne from Champagne, as well as listen to beautiful French songs from the Bergamot-Rose ensemble. And of course you can stay until the end of the event with the rest of the guests.)
$800 (Early Bird): Monte Carlo Table Service (table for up to 4) (From 6:30Pm until 12AM, includes VIP hour. Includes a reserved table with service and unlimited Champagne.)
RESERVATION: Online registration required. EvenBrite
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
Tonight, we invite you to the French Riviera, one of the most exciting places on earth – without even boarding a plane! And celebrate Mardi Gras and the Carnival of Nice on French soil as we welcome you to a special evening at the Embassy of France!
- Enjoy the flavors of Nice, Monaco and St. Tropez in the beautiful and festive La Maison Francaise at the Embassy of France.
- Be a part of the Carnival of Nice, one of the world’s largest carnival. Mardi Gras Style beads will be offered to all guests upon arrival. Be on the lookout for some special Cirque Style Carnival Characters!
- Dance the night away. From the glorious parties in Cannes to the Embassy of Lights, a French DJ will spin the best American, French, Euro and Top 40 dance hits. The grand ballroom of French Embassy will be turned into a dazzling Riviera-style nightclub. A spectacular light display will fill the embassy and the dance floor to add that special late night European touch!
- Caricaturist: as you may find some beautiful art in France, tonight you also become the art! Take home a special free souvenir as a leading local caricaturist draws your picture with a unique background
- Carnival Fashion Competition (Optional): dress in your original chic and creative carnival outfits! At 11pm, one male and one female winner will be selected as the Carnival King and Queen by virtue of their outfits and receive special prizes.
- Cannes Film Festival: while dancing and celebrating, enjoy films and videos on the walls of the embassy showcasing the Rivera!
- Monte Carlo Casino mock up: In the Spirit of Monaco, spin the wheel and try your lock at roulette. (Mock gambling).
- Delicious French food prepared by some of the best French chefs in DC, including Gerard Bertholon and Embassy Chef Marc Courseille, and Chef Hughes Cossard, as well as pastries from Boulangerie Christophe and bread from Maison Kayser. As if picked from a French restaurant, café or pastry shop on the Riviera, our menu offers you a special variety of assortment of French cuisine and patisseries. Enjoy!
- Crêpes bar: Delicious French crêpes! Tasty and fun!
- Open bar all night with French wines, pastis, beers, real Champagne (Cannes VIP tickets) and sparkling wines. Everything will be from France!
- VIP Reception (Cannes tickets): From 6:30pm to 8pm, a VIP reception will allow you to enjoy delicious hors-d’oeuvres and special wines, including Champagne from Champagne.
- Tables: Please note that the event is standing. However, a limited number of tables can be reserved, with table service available.
3 Types of Tickets
- Cannes VIP Reception: walk the red carpet at 6:30pm, and stay until the end of the event. During this hour and a half, you will enjoy delicious hors-d’oeuvres and special wines, including Champagne from Champagne, while a music ensemble delights your ears with classic French songs.
- Monte Carlo Table Service (table for 4): From 6:30pm to 12:00am (includes VIP Reception). Includes a reserved table, table service and unlimited Champagne. Very limited number of tables. Please reserve early.
- St. Tropez Tickets (8pm to midnight): Includes free food buffet and a complimentary welcome glass of pastis, the South of France’s favorite drink. Open Bar All Night!
Additional Informations
- FACC members get 20% off. Please register with code FACCMEMBER. Please note that membership will be verified prior to the event. To become a member, email or call us at 202-640-1806. Membership info here.
- For security reasons, there will be no parking inside the Embassy. Public parking is available on Reservoir Rd. However, we strongly advise you to use a car-sharing service.
- This is an adult-only event. No one under 21 allowed.
- Dress Code options: Cocktail attire or Carnival costume
- Part of this event’s proceeds will go to charities.
- No refunds.