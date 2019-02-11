Official speeches and statements - February 11, 2019

1. Italy - Statements made by Mme Nathalie Loiseau, Minister for European Affairs, to France Info (Paris - February 8, 2019)

It is unusual to recall an ambassador from another European Union member country, but the behavior and what has been said are unusual too.

What I would like is for the conditions to be met for us to resume a normal dialogue which respects our differences. We don’t share the same political choices as Matteo Salvini’s [Northern] League or Luigi Di Maio’s Five Star Movement, but let everyone give precedence to a concern for managing their own country’s affairs, the well-being of their people and ensuring good relations with their neighbors.