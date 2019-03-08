This event is organized by the French American Chamber of Commerce (FACC-WDC).

The French-American Chamber of Commerce and its Women in Business Committee will host an Opening Reception of an exhibit of about 50 beautiful vintage posters.

"Portrait of a Young Woman" by Sandro Botticelli (1480-85)

All you need to know... WHAT: Francophile International Business Mixer and International Women’s Day WHEN: Friday, March 8, 2019 – 6pm-9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

FACC Members - $30.00

Non-FACC Members - $45.00 RESERVATION: Online reservation required ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Are you a Francophile? Or a business-minded person? Or simply a professional who enjoys a nice Happy Hour in one of the most beautiful Embassy in Washington? Then this event is for you! And of course, no need to speak French. Unless you want to!

What is more, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, a French art collector, will exhibit some historical posters from museum or art galleries exhibitions showcasing women in art.

For instance, the "Portrait of a Young Woman" executed by the artist Sandro Botticelli between 1480 and 1485 and "Marilyn Monroe", executed by Andy Warhol in 1967 will be displayed, both mythologizing women as nymphs or goddesses, associating them both to freedom and power.

As a reminder, International Women’s Day is celebrated all around the world and is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labor movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe.

For the anecdote, the first National Woman’s Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909. The Socialist Party of America designated this day in honor of the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, where women protested against awful working conditions. Join us on March 8 to celebrate women in art, along with French VIPs, diplomats and francophiles!

In partnership with Art Collector Brieuc Le Bigre