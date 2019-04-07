This event is organized by the Philosophical Club Lafayette 89 / the Tricolore Committee in Washington.

Rediscover the French Marquis through the lens of the American Lafayette.

All you need to know... WHAT: The two faces of Lafayette WHEN: Sunday, April 7, 2019 – 4pm - 6:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free RESERVATION: EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

This conference will mostly be carried out in French.

“Freedom summons him to Washington, anarchy summons him to Paris”

François-René de Chateaubriand

– How can we explain Lafayette’s triumphant tour of the US, 43 years after Yorktown?

– Is it generosity? Courage? Self-questioning?

– Is it the values of Freemasonry?

Take a look at the Man and the Story and see them in a way you have seen them before.

with the participation of :

Julien Icher , Lafayette Trail. Geography Master’s degree, ENS de Lyon (in French)

, Lafayette Trail. Geography Master’s degree, (in French) Chuck Schwam , American Friends of Lafayette. Editor, Event Planner (in English)

, American Friends of Lafayette. Editor, Event Planner (in English) Bruno Vaes, Président of the Philosophical Club Lafayette 89. (in French)

The conference will be followed by networking.

