A celebration of Francophonie gathering 30 embassies for a live concert and a DJ

All you need to know... WHAT: La Grande Fête de la Francophonie WHEN: Friday, March 29, 2019 – 7pm-11pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $44.06 RESERVATION: Online registration required. EvenBrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

La Grande Fête, a closing celebration of the 2019 DC Francophonie Cultural Festival, is presented in collaboration with Francophonie DC, La Maison Française and SMITHSONIAN at 8.

Get ready for a spectacular party with a French accent. The annual Francophonie Cultural Festival spotlights the music, art, literature, film, cuisine, and customs of French-speaking countries and regions from across the globe. Its closing celebration, La Grande Fête, is always magnifique, and this year’s bash is no exception.

Beginning at 7 p.m., launch into a world tour of francophone cultures. Sample food and drink from more than 30 embassies as you explore each nation’s unique attractions and traditions.

Les the DJ will spin music from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and plenty of destinations in between. Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of the French-speaking world – all without leaving home.

For security purposes, all guests names must be provided at the time of registration. When placing your order, please enter the name of each guest as it appears on their ID. Each guest must show their ID upon arrival at this event. If you wish to give your ticket away to someone else, don’t worry—you can access your registration information and update the ticket holder’s name and email address at any time.

