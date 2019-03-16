This event is organized by the Francophonie Festival committee.

Paris Chansons takes you on a journey without leaving your seat (except, of course, to dance!), a spectacular celebration of French and international music.

All you need to know... WHAT: Charles Aznavour tribute concert WHEN: Saturday, March 16, 2019. Two concerts : – 3pm - 5pm / 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

Embassy admission : $25 + processing fees

General admission : $35 + processing fees RESERVATION: March 16, 2019 at 3PM: EventBrite

March 16, 2019 at 7PM: EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

In partnership with the Embassy of Armenia, La Maison Française and The Smithsonian Associates, this concert is organized as part of DC Francophonie Festival 2019.

Known for their original renditions of French favorites from Aznavour, Brel, Dassin, Piaf, Macias, Montand, Paris Chansons brings us an exhilarating performance punctuated with traditional jazz standards as well as classics from around the world. Superb musicianship anchors the ensemble, effortlessly moving from jazzy improvisation to slow-burning balladry to blistering gypsy fervor. Singer, Julia Kantor captivates the audience with her sultry voice and dynamic presence, together with Jeff Lams on piano, Adam Cohen on upright bass, Endre Balogh on violin, Sinclair Lott on drums and Jacob Kantor on guitar.

For security purposes, all guests names must be provided at the time of registration. When placing your order, please enter the name of each guest as it appears on their ID. Each guest must show their ID upon arrival at this event. If you wish to give your ticket away to someone else, don’t worry—you can access your registration information and update the ticket holder’s name and email address at any time.

Please note:

Tickets must be purchased in advance (no sales at the door).

IDs are checked at the door. No backpacks or bike helmets are allowed.

La Maison Francaise does not offer on-site parking. Limited street parking is available on Reservoir Road.

If you are looking for public transit options, the Metrobus D5 and D6 routes have stops near the event’s location.

For more information about this year’s Francophonie Cultural Festival, visit francophonie-dc.org.

About Paris Chansons

Paris Chansons is an exciting French band with a global twist based in Los Angeles! Recently featured on the news in France, they are known for their original renditions of French favorites from Aznavour, Dassin, Piaf, Macias, Adamo, Dalida, all the way to contemporary artists like Zaz. Their exhilarating performances are punctuated with gypsy jazz standards as well as classics in Russian, Italian, and other languages.

Three multilingual singers bring an unparalleled diversity to their shows. Julia Kantor, originally from the Ukraine, lived and studied in France where she discovered in French music a soul connection that still imbues every performance. She entrances from the stage with a sultry voice and dynamic presence. Together with her husband, Jacob, a Russian-born singer/songwriter, they launched Paris Chansons. Max Cohen grew up in Morocco steeped in French music, particularly the songs of Enrico Macias. Max’s rich velvety tone delivers beautifully nuanced renditions of his favorites, complete with a signature North African lilt.

Superb musicianship anchors the ensemble, effortlessly moving from jazzy improvisation to slow-burning balladry to blistering gypsy fervor. All seasoned pros, the musicians are Jeff Lams on piano, Adam Cohen on upright bass, Endre Balogh on violin, Sinclair Lott on drums and Jacob Kantor on guitar.

