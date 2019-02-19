Official speeches and statements - February 19, 2019

1. Russia - Syria - Ukraine / Telephone conversation between Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia - Press communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - February 16, 2019)

The French President had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart about Syria and Ukraine.

In Syria, the situation is still very bad, with significant risks for regional and international security. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the discussions under way with Iran and Turkey. The French President set out the following priorities for France in Syria:

Continuing to the end the fight against Daesh [so-called ISIL] being led by the international coalition and its allies on the ground, and combating terrorist groups listed by the United Nations Security Council;

Protecting civilians, and full, safe and unfettered access for humanitarian aid to civilians;

Seeking a negotiated political solution under the authority of the United Nations, which alone is capable of enabling a lasting victory against Daesh, as well as stability and the return of refugees to their country. In this regard, he stressed the efforts necessary to enable constitutional reform and the holding of free and credible elections, under United Nations supervision.

The French-Russian coordination mechanism on Syria should make it possible to move forward in this direction, with all the players concerned.

2. European Union - Venezuela - Syria / Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and European Affairs, on his arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council (excerpts) (Brussels - February 18, 2019)

(...)

I’d also like to say a few words about the situation in Syria, because the last territorial strongholds of Daesh [so-called ISIL] are falling—which doesn’t mean Daesh’s activity has come to an end. On the contrary, there are now risks of it going underground. All the same, territorial peace is being won—which doesn’t mean peace is being won overall. On the contrary, it now has to be rebuilt, and to rebuild peace it’s important for there to be a political process. And this is linked to the implementation of the United Nations resolution. Outside this, there will be no lasting peace in Syria, no peace will be rebuilt without the political process Mr. Pedersen is tasked with implementing. This, at any rate, is the position France will support. Thank you.