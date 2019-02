The DC Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital (DCEFF) is the world’s premiere showcase of environmentally themed films. Since 1993, its mission has been to celebrate Earth and inspire understanding and stewardship of the environment through the power of film.

Each March in Washington DC, the DCEFF presents more than 100 films to audiences of more than 30,000. Filmmaker and topical discussions are an important part of the events which take place in museums, embassies, libraries, universities and local theaters throughout the city. It also presents a year-round screening series and hosts community events. The DCEFF, whose impact continues to grow both in DC and beyond, offers the unique opportunity for films and filmmakers to reach national and international lawmakers and decision-makers.

As part of the DC Environmental Film Festival, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy are pleased to announce the screening of three recent French environmental films: A Modern Shepherdess by Delphine Détrie, A Polar Year by Samuel Collardey, and Mia and the White Lion by Gilles de Maistre.

A MODERN SHEPHERDESS

By Delphine Détrie

2019 - France - 87 min

March 15 - 7:00 p.m.

Winner, Hausman Foundation for the Environmental Award for Best International Film

World Premiere

A few years ago, Stéphanie left her Parisian life for the vast salt meadows of the Cherbourg Peninsula. The former graphic designer discovered a deep connection with this land by the sea where she now raises sheep. This is the story of a shepherdess that invites us to question our own desire to lead a life in keeping with who we really are.

Post-screening discussion feat. Delphine Détrie (Director)

A POLAR YEAR

By Samuel Collardey

2017 - France - 94 min

March 18 - 7:00 p.m.

D.C. Premiere

Anders leaves his native Denmark for a teaching position in rural Greenland. As soon as he arrives, he finds himself at odds with the locals. Only through a clumsy and playful series of errors can Anders shake his Eurocentric assumptions and embrace their snow-covered way of life.

MIA AND THE WHITE LION

By Gilles de Maistre

2018 - France - 98 min

March 19 - 7:00 p.m.

U.S. Premiere

This Gilles de Maistre film will celebrate its U.S. premiere at La Maison Française this March. This is the heartfelt story of an extraordinary friendship between a young girl and a white lion, and her incredible journey across the South African savanna to give her best friend a new home.

WHEN

March 14 - March 24, 2019

WHERE

Embassy of France - La Maison Française

4101 Reservoir Road, NW - Washington, DC

