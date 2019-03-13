New Opportunities in Neurosciences in France and the U.S.
PANEL DISCUSSION
WHAT: New Opportunities in Neurosciences in France and the U.S.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 13, 2019 – 6pm - 9:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
Non Members: $59.00
FACC Members - Call us if you are not yet a member and want to become one: 202-640-1806: $39.00
MIT Enterprise Forum Washington DC and Baltimore: $39.00
Society of Physician Entrepreneurs: $39.00
Stamford Entrepreneurs: $39.00
MIT Alumni Club Washington DC: $39.00
BABA and SACC members: $39.00
YPFP Members: $ 39.00
RESERVATION: Online reservation required
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
The French-American Chamber of Commerce, the MIT Enterprise Forum, the Office for Science and Technology of the French Embassy and INSERM are partnering to bring you this information-packed event on the latest neuroscience research from both sides of the Atlantic.
Program
Dr. Olivier Blin, of Aix-Marseille University, INSERM, and CEO of DHUNE (Center of Excellence in Neurosciences, Marseille) and Stephanie Fertig, SBIR Project Manager, National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke at NIH will give short presentations on the state of neuroscience. They will then be joined by Dr. John Reppas, Director of Public Policy of the Neurotechnology Industry Organization, for a conversation about public-private partnerships.
Presenting Companies
- Dr. Kenneth Carter, Executive Chairman at Neuralstem—a company approved for an FDA phase 1 trial—will discuss his experience as an experienced entrepreneur in a field where it can take a long time to get your product to market.
- Dr. Samantha Scott of JuneBrain
- Sam Jazzo of Kinometrix
- Dr. Dan Gura of AlgometRx
- Dr. Wendy Anson of Synapstory Production Group
Contact
Phone: (202) 640-1806
Email: denis.chazelle@faccwdc.org