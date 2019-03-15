This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the, the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France present the screening of A Modern Shepherdess.

WHAT: A Modern Shepherdess WHEN: Friday, March 15, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

By Delphine Détrie

2019 - France - 87 min.

In French with English subtitles

♦ World Premiere

♦ Winner, Hausman Foundation for the Environmental Award for Best International Film

A few years ago, Stéphanie left her Parisian life for the vast salt meadows of the Cherbourg Peninsula. The former graphic designer discovered a deep connection with this land by the sea where she now raises sheep. This is the story of a shepherdess that invites us to question our own desire to lead a life in keeping with who we really are.

Post-screening discussion feat. Delphine Détrie (Director)