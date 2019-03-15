 Skip to main content
A Modern Shepherdess

SCREENING

This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.
As part of the DC Environmental Film Festival, the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France present the screening of A Modern Shepherdess.

All you need to know...

WHAT: A Modern Shepherdess

WHEN: Friday, March 15, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite

ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

By Delphine Détrie
2019 - France - 87 min.
In French with English subtitles

World Premiere

Winner, Hausman Foundation for the Environmental Award for Best International Film

A few years ago, Stéphanie left her Parisian life for the vast salt meadows of the Cherbourg Peninsula. The former graphic designer discovered a deep connection with this land by the sea where she now raises sheep. This is the story of a shepherdess that invites us to question our own desire to lead a life in keeping with who we really are.

Post-screening discussion feat. Delphine Détrie (Director)

