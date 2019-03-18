A Polar Year
SCREENING
WHAT: A Polar Year
WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2019 – 7pm - 8:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
By Samuel Collardey
2017 - France - 94 min.
In Inuktitut and Danish with English subtitles
D.C. Premiere
Anders leaves his native Denmark for a teaching position in rural Greenland. As soon as he arrives, he finds himself at odds with the locals. Only through a clumsy and playful series of errors can Anders shake his Eurocentric assumptions and embrace their snow-covered way of life.