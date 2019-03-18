This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the, the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France present the screening of A Polar Year.

All you need to know... WHAT: A Polar Year WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2019 – 7pm - 8:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

By Samuel Collardey

2017 - France - 94 min.

In Inuktitut and Danish with English subtitles

D.C. Premiere

Anders leaves his native Denmark for a teaching position in rural Greenland. As soon as he arrives, he finds himself at odds with the locals. Only through a clumsy and playful series of errors can Anders shake his Eurocentric assumptions and embrace their snow-covered way of life.