A Polar Year

SCREENING

This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.
As part of the DC Environmental Film Festival, the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France present the screening of A Polar Year.

WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2019 – 7pm - 8:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite

ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

By Samuel Collardey
2017 - France - 94 min.
In Inuktitut and Danish with English subtitles

D.C. Premiere

Anders leaves his native Denmark for a teaching position in rural Greenland. As soon as he arrives, he finds himself at odds with the locals. Only through a clumsy and playful series of errors can Anders shake his Eurocentric assumptions and embrace their snow-covered way of life.

