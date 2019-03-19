This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the, the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France present the screening of Mia and the White Lion.

All you need to know... WHAT: Mia and the White Lion WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

By Gilles de Maistre

2018 - France - 98 min.

In English.

U.S. Premiere

This Gilles de Maistre film will celebrate its U.S. premiere at La Maison Française this March. This is the heartfelt story of an extraordinary friendship between a young girl and a white lion, and her incredible journey across the South African savanna to give her best friend a new home.