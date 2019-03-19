 Skip to main content
Mia and the White Lion

SCREENING

This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.
As part of the DC Environmental Film Festival, the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France present the screening of Mia and the White Lion.

WHAT: Mia and the White Lion

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite

ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

By Gilles de Maistre
2018 - France - 98 min.
In English.

U.S. Premiere

This Gilles de Maistre film will celebrate its U.S. premiere at La Maison Française this March. This is the heartfelt story of an extraordinary friendship between a young girl and a white lion, and her incredible journey across the South African savanna to give her best friend a new home.

