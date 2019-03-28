This event is organized by The Smithsonian Associates and the Embassy of Serbia.

Join us on a musical journey with the selection of the most beautiful French, Serbian and Italian love melodies for piano and voice.

All you need to know... WHAT: Nuit d’amour WHEN: Thursday, March 28, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission – registration required RESERVATION: Online registration required. EvenBrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

The prominent Serbian artists Jadranka Jovanovic (mezzo soprano), Biljana Soldo (soprano) and Milica Sekulic (piano) will perform on a concert program illustrating the parallel development of art music through different eras, starting from romanticism, impressionism and expressionism, to the modern day and contemporary composers.

About the artists

Biljana Soldo - soprano

Biljana Soldo earned both her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in vocal performance at the Academy of Fine Arts in Belgrade, Serbia.

She started her professional career as a member of the Emerging Artist Program of the National Opera Theatre in Belgrade.

After completing her professional education, she continued singing as the soloist in the National Opera Theatre in Belgrade, Serbia and Musical Theatre in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Her opera roles include Adele in Die Fledermaus, Frasquita and Michaela in Carmen, Musetta in La Boheme, Zerlina in Don Giovanni, Arsena in The Gipsy Baron, Grande Sacerdotesa in Aida, Anna in Nabucco, etc.

Biljana is also very active on the concert stage and she has appeared in many recitals at the most famous Serbian and American concert halls, such as "Kolarac", "Sava Center", "Kennedy Center" etc.

In addition, she performed as a leading soprano at the concerts with the Symphony orchestra "Stanislav Binicki", the Chamber orchestra "St. George Strings" and the Orchestra of the National Opera House Stara Zagora in Bulgaria.

Her concert repertoire includes Italian canzones, art songs, contemporary art songs, Spanish zarzuelas, opera duets, etc.

Over the past four years she has been living in Virginia and performing with Virginia Opera and Opera Nova.

Serbian pianist and harpsichordist Milica Sekulić

Performed as a soloist and a member of chamber ensembles in Serbia, France, USA, Japan, Sweden, England, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Macedonia. She also appeared as a soloist with the Royal Swedish Philharmonic, The Belgrade Philharmonic, Yugoslav Military Orchestra, the Stockholm Academic Orchestra, and Colegium Academicum Orchestra, conducted by Angel Šurev, Helena Söderman and Mats Rondin.

In her career so far, she played with more than 100 instrumentalists and singers, and recorded for TV and radio stations. She also worked as a teacher in the Music High School Stanković and the Academy of Fine Arts in Belgrade.

She completed her Baccalaureate and Magisterial piano studies at the Academy of Musical Arts in Belgrade in the class of Professor Mirjana Šuica - Babić, and completed her degree in harpsichord under the mentorship of the Prof. Miloš Petrović. She won the highest awards in domestic, regional, and international competitions performing as a soloist and in piano duo. She continued her post-graduate studies at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm, where she earned her soloist diploma in 2005 in the class of Professor Anders Kilström.

As a scholar of Sweden, she represented the Royal College of Stockholm (KMH) across Europe: Gotland, Dubrovnik, Paul Roberts Piano Summer School in Castelfranc, and also in various seminars including: Michel Beroff (France), Stefan Wojtas (Poland), Erik Tawaststjerna (Finland), Yonty Solomon (London), Håkon Austbø (Norway), Greta Erikson (Sweden), Emanuel Krasovsky (Russia), Margareta Fjodorova (Russia), Arne Torger (Germany), Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi (Japan) and Altenberg Trio (Austria).

Currently, Milica is an adjunct professor of music at Montgomery College, and is a solo pianist and accompanist based in Potomac, Maryland.

Jadranka Jovanovic - mezzo soprano

Performed in over 120 world opera and concert stages, from Beijing to Mexico City and from Palm Beach to Siberia. Among the outstanding ones are definitely La Scala in Milan (Italy), The GranTeatre del Liceu (Barcelona), Teatro Massimo, Palermo (Italy), Mozarteum Salzburg (Austria), The Municipal Theatre Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Tokyo Bunka Kaikan (Japan), Teatro Nacional de São Carlos, Lisbon (Portugal), Teatro Comunale di Firenze (Italy), The Teatro Regio di Parma (Italy), Opéra de Nice (France), George Enescu Festival (Bucharest, Romania), The Glenn Gould Hall (Toronto, Canada), Teatro Massimo Bellini, Catania (Italy), Rossini Opera Festival, Pessaro(Italy), Irodion, Athens (Greece), John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington (USA), First Carmen in UAE, CarnegieHall, New York (USA).

She cooperated with the most famous conductors in the word: Claudio Abbado, Riccardo Chailly, Richard Boning, Antonio Guadagnio, Maurizio Arena, Alexander Rahbari, Giuliano Carrela, as well with partners Plácido Domingo, Mirella Freni, Elizabet Matos, José Carreras, Éva Marton, Peter Dvorský, José Cura.... Jadranka Jovanovic has sung over 70 roles among which the most impressive are: Abigaila, Cinderella, Santuca, Eboli, Carmen, Amneris, Giovanna Seymore, Princess de Bouillon, Requiem (Verdi)…

All her performances and concerts featured her great musicological research work representing a wide repertoire in our region (the Yiddish songs language, Chinese, Swedish, Bulgarian, Greek, music from Iceland, songs from Korea, with a special focus on Serbian music creation). On the territory of the former Yugoslavia, Jadranka Jovanovic was the first to carry out a number of musical rarities, unknown works, arias from operas: Cinderella, Women from the Lake, Semiramide, The Siege of Corinth (Gioachino Rossini), La Périchole (Offenbach, Jacques), Meyerbeer’s Huguenots, the Spanish zarzuela, and many more.

She also introduced a number of innovations into the music life of her country, e.g. the thematic organized concerts.

At the Gala concert of the famous Placido Domingo in Belgrade’s Kombank Arena in 2014 she was honored to be the special guest at his concert in her hometown.

She won the Exceptional Vuk Karadzic award for 2015 - for a special contribution to the culture of Serbia.

In 2016, a book titled ’’Recondita armonia’’ by a respected Italian musical critic Bruno Baudisone was published as a dedication to opera artists who had left significant marks on the Italian opera houses in the last three decades – an important place in this book was given to Jadranka Jovanovic.