Official speeches and statements - March 1, 2019

1. India/Pakistan - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - March 1, 2019)

I welcome the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan and the release of the Indian pilot held in Pakistan. I applaud the two governments’ decision to exercise restraint and responsibility and encourage them to resume their bilateral dialogue.

Today I reiterate our full solidarity with India in the fight against all forms of terrorism.

France, which assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council today, will do everything it can to ensure that the perpetrators of the terrible Pulwama attack are punished.