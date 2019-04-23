This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the film series, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of the film A Man and a Woman.

All you need to know... WHAT: A Man and a Woman WHEN: Tuesday, April 23, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Un homme et une femme

By Claude Lelouch

1966 - France - 102min.

In French with English subtitles

As part of the film series "Highlights of Cannes", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of the film A Man and a Woman

Jean-Louis (Jean-Louis Trintignant) is a single father following his wife’s suicide, and Anne (Anouk Aimée) is a single mother still reeling from her husband’s accidental death. When the two cross paths at their children’s boarding school both are wary, but they soon form a friendship that is quickly charged with romance. Yet their past tragedies prove hard to overcome, causing them to proceed with utmost delicacy.

The film is notable for its lush photography, which features frequent segues between full color, black-and-white, and sepia-toned shots, and for its memorable musical score by Francis Lai. It won several awards, including the Palme d’Or at the 1966 Cannes Film Festival, two Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Screenplay, and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actress (for Anouk Aimée).