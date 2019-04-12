The Mighty Five and Friends
CONCERT
WHAT: The Mighty Five and Friends
WHEN: Friday, April 12, 2019 – 7:30pm - 9:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: $55.00 General Admission (includes a reception with the Artists) + $3.95 Fee
RESERVATION: Online registration required. InstantSeats
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
Also known as the Mighty Handful, Balakirev, Borodin, Cui, Mussorgsky, Rimsky-Korsakov and their colleagues transformed classical music in Russia, using colors and rhythms to express the soul of the people and setting historical narratives and folk tales in their songs and operas.
"God grant that our Slav guests may never forget today’s concert; God grant that they may forever preserve the memory of how much poetry, feeling, talent and intelligence are possessed by the small but already mighty handful of Russian musicians."
—Critic Vladimir Stasov, 1867
Do join us on April 12!
General Admission is $55, which includes a post-concert reception with wine and light fare to mingle with the artists and your fellow concertgoers.
The concert is followed by dessert reception with the artists.
Russian Chamber Art Society is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization that relies on contributions to fulfill its mission and continue its programs. Subscription fees and ticket sales only cover a part of their outlays. thercas.com