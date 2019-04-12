This event is organized by The Russian Chamber of Arts Society (RCAS).

At this delightful season finale, soprano Zhanna Alkhazova, mezzo-soprano Anastasiia Sidorova, bass Grigory Soloviov and pianist Vera Danchenko-Stern will perform works by the Mighty Five group of composers, led by Mily Balakirev.

All you need to know... WHAT: The Mighty Five and Friends WHEN: Friday, April 12, 2019 – 7:30pm - 9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $55.00 General Admission (includes a reception with the Artists) + $3.95 Fee RESERVATION: Online registration required. InstantSeats ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Also known as the Mighty Handful, Balakirev, Borodin, Cui, Mussorgsky, Rimsky-Korsakov and their colleagues transformed classical music in Russia, using colors and rhythms to express the soul of the people and setting historical narratives and folk tales in their songs and operas.

"God grant that our Slav guests may never forget today’s concert; God grant that they may forever preserve the memory of how much poetry, feeling, talent and intelligence are possessed by the small but already mighty handful of Russian musicians."

—Critic Vladimir Stasov, 1867

Do join us on April 12!

General Admission is $55, which includes a post-concert reception with wine and light fare to mingle with the artists and your fellow concertgoers.

The concert is followed by dessert reception with the artists.

Russian Chamber Art Society is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization that relies on contributions to fulfill its mission and continue its programs. Subscription fees and ticket sales only cover a part of their outlays. thercas.com