 Skip to main content
The Class

The Class

SCREENING

This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.
As part of the film series "Highlights of Cannes", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of the film The Class

spip_logo

All you need to know...

WHAT: The Class

WHEN: Tuesday, May 28, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite

ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Entre les murs
By Laurent Cantet
2008 - France - 128min.
In French with English subtitles

Set wholly in a secondary school in a working-class district of Paris, where many inhabitants are foreign-born, the film follows a year in the life of a young teacher, François Marin, and the 25 teenage pupils to whom he teaches French for an hour each day. Teacher and novelist François Bégaudeau plays a version of himself as he spends a year with his racially mixed students walking the narrow line between maintaining discipline and gaining co-operation.

Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, master French director Laurent Cantet’s The Class is "fresh piece of humanist, realist, optimist cinema" (The Guardian).

      top of the page