Entre les murs
By Laurent Cantet
2008 - France - 128min.
In French with English subtitles
Set wholly in a secondary school in a working-class district of Paris, where many inhabitants are foreign-born, the film follows a year in the life of a young teacher, François Marin, and the 25 teenage pupils to whom he teaches French for an hour each day. Teacher and novelist François Bégaudeau plays a version of himself as he spends a year with his racially mixed students walking the narrow line between maintaining discipline and gaining co-operation.
Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, master French director Laurent Cantet’s The Class is "fresh piece of humanist, realist, optimist cinema" (The Guardian).