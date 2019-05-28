This event is organized by Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the film series, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of the film The Class

All you need to know... WHAT: The Class WHEN: Tuesday, May 28, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Entre les murs

By Laurent Cantet

2008 - France - 128min.

In French with English subtitles

Set wholly in a secondary school in a working-class district of Paris, where many inhabitants are foreign-born, the film follows a year in the life of a young teacher, François Marin, and the 25 teenage pupils to whom he teaches French for an hour each day. Teacher and novelist François Bégaudeau plays a version of himself as he spends a year with his racially mixed students walking the narrow line between maintaining discipline and gaining co-operation.

Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, master French director Laurent Cantet’s The Class is "fresh piece of humanist, realist, optimist cinema" (The Guardian).