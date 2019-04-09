Under the Sun of Satan
SCREENING
WHAT: Under the Sun of Satan
WHEN: Tuesday, April 9, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
Sous le soleil de Satan
By Maurice Pialat
1987 - France - 93min.
In French with English subtitles
A slow, complex and captivating tale of a French priest and his moral trials and tribulations, Under the Sun of Satan is adapted from the Georges Bernanos novel of the same name. Father Donissan (Gérard Depardieu) struggles to save the soul of the 16-year-old pregnant Mouchette (Sandrine Bonnaire) in this allegorical drama. Though the dean Menou-Segrais (director Maurice Pialat himself) tries to keep Donissan reasonable, the very zealous priest is tempted by Satan and seems to sense the presence of the Devil more clearly than that of God.
This dramatic fight of good versus evil won the Palme d’Or at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival. The selection was not without controversy, as the verbal protests of the audience led Pialat to raise his fist, replying: "If you don’t like me, I don’t like you either."