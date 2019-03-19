Official speeches and statements - March 18, 2019

1. India - Attack in Pulwama - Joint press release issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance and the Ministry of the Interior (Paris,2019-03-15)

A deadly attack took place in Pulwama on 14 February which left more than 40 security personnel dead. Jaish-e-Mohammad, which has been considered by the UN to be a terrorist group since 2011, claimed responsibility for this attack.

France has always stood alongside India in the fight against terrorism and will always do so.

France has decided to punish Masood Azhar at the national level by freezing his assets under the Monetary and Financial Code. A joint order issued by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of the Economy and Finance was published today in the Official Journal.

We will raise this issue with our European partners with a view to including Masood Azhar on the European Union list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts, on the basis of this order./.