Official speeches and statements - March 19, 2019

1. Netherlands / Utrecht attack – Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - March 18, 2019)

I was appalled and deeply saddened to learn of the attack perpetrated in Utrecht. I utterly condemn this heinous act. Such acts of violence are unacceptable.

I want to assure the Netherlands—which is one of our closest partners—of France’s solidarity at this painful time, of our unshakable determination to combat all forms of fanaticism together, and of our shared desire to continue promoting freedom and tolerance.

Our first thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I extend to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and to the Dutch government and people my most heartfelt condolences.