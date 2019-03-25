Official speeches and statements - March 25, 2019

1. Fight against terrorism - Daesh - Syria - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - March 23, 2019)

The Syrian Democratic Forces have today announced the territorial defeat of Daesh [so-called ISIL] in Syria.

I pay tribute to the courage, determination and effectiveness of these free fighters, who have been engaged for more than four years against Daesh and have just secured a final victory in the city of Baghuz. I also recall France’s commitment to this fight from the very outset, in both Iraq and Syria.

On this decisive day, my heartfelt thoughts are with the too many victims of Daesh in the Levant and all over the world, particularly in our country.

The greatest determination is still necessary to prevent a resurgence of Daesh. This is the purpose of the resolute action France is continuing to take against terrorism and to ensure a lasting solution is found to the Syria crisis.

2. Mali - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - March 24, 2019)

France utterly condemns the violence that has plunged central Mali into mourning, claiming the lives of more than 130 civilians in Bankass Cercle yesterday.

It extends its condolences to the bereaved and to the Malian authorities.

France welcomes the Malian government’s commitment to dissolve the militias which are fueling terror in the region and must be disarmed. It calls on the authorities to do everything to locate and try the perpetrators of these massacres.

France will continue supporting efforts to ensure people are protected and to create the conditions for dialogue and national reconciliation, which is more necessary than ever in central Mali.

3. United Nations - Brune Poirson elected Vice-President of the United Nations Environment Assembly - Press communiqué issued by the Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition (Paris - March 20, 2019)

Brune Poirson, Minister of State attached to the Ministre d’Etat, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, has been elected Vice-President of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) on a two-year mandate. This is a post for which only serving ministers are eligible. France has secured this post for the first time.

The UNEA, situated in Nairobi, Kenya, comes under the control of the United Nations Environment Program, which coordinates the United Nations’ environmental activities and helps member countries implement environmental policies. It is the first UN body to be based in a developing country.

On the occasion of the United Nations Environment Assembly’s fourth plenary session, in Kenya on 14 March 2019, President Emmanuel Macron recalled the UN’s essential role in mobilizing the international community to fight climate disruption and protect biodiversity.

Brune Poirson’s election is therefore consistent with France’s continued deep commitment on the international scene to defending these priorities, particularly during the One Planet Summits in Paris (2017), New York (2018) and Nairobi (2019), for which she is responsible.

This election will allow France, through the voice of Brune Poirson, to continue this battle and ensure that defending the environment and protecting biodiversity remain at the heart of the international agenda. At a time when multilateralism is threatened, the Minister will ensure that the Assembly symbolizes effective cooperation between states, geared towards action and people.

"I am honored by the trust that the United Nations Environment Program has placed in me, demonstrating France’s driving role in protecting the planet and its citizens. This new responsibility within such an important international organization provides an opportunity to further promote our efforts to protect the climate and biodiversity", responded Brune Poirson.