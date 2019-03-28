Official speeches and statements - March 28, 2019

1. United Nations - Golan - Syria - Middle East Peace Process - Remarks to the press by the Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (New York - March 27, 2019)

The Syrians have requested a specific meeting on the Golan.

In response to the request that was addressed to us to hold an emergency public meeting of the Security Council on the situation in the Golan, we have just proposed to our Security Council partners, as President of the Council, to transform the consultations on UNDOF this afternoon into a public session of the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East that will cover both UNDOF and the situation in the Golan. We are waiting for the response of our partners to the proposal that we just made as Presidency.

Do you have a briefer in mind? Ms. Di Carlo?

It is a good question. As you can imagine we are thinking about it as we speak

Ambassador, on Syria: in the last couple of days, ISIS lost all their territories officially in Syria. Do you think it should impact UN involvement with regards to Syria on the political track? And in your national capacity, how is it going to change France’s involvement, militarily and politically?

In my national capacity, of course, we welcome this last episode in the fight against the territorial implantation of ISIS. But it is not the end of the story. We have to be extremely vigilant on all the fronts:

militarily, to continue the combat against remaining Daesh fighters and prevent the organization from reemerging in the region;

politically also, to get an inclusive agreement in Syria preventing Daesh from resuscitating in the future, and it’s a key priority;

on the humanitarian front also, in the recently liberated part of the country, we need to be, with the international community, extremely active as the humanitarian situation remains extremely bad.

So there is a three-front fight here, and the fight against ISIS is not over. And it is an additional reason for us to try to give a boost to a political settlement in Syria and for that, to support Geir Pedersen’s efforts.

Ambassador, how does the Golan can play into the whole issue of two-state solution and a real settlement of the whole Middle East peace issue?

As I said yesterday quite clearly, any peace plan in our views can only succeed if it is rooted in the internationally agreed parameters. It is true on every key issue, and for the situation in the Golan in particular.

On the counter-terrorism, you proposed a draft resolution and it seemed that you are discussing it with the over missions, have you reached an agreement on it?

It is a bit early to say but negotiations are progressing well. So we have good hope to find a consensus on our draft resolution in the fight against the financing on terrorism. We hope there will be a good outcome and a good conclusion very soon.