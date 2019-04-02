Official speeches and statements - April 2, 2019

 Skip to main content
Published on April 2, 2019
1. Reshuffle - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - March 31, 2019)

On the proposal of the Prime Minister, the President of the Republic has appointed:

  • Ms. Sibeth Ndiaye, Minister of State attached to the Prime Minister, Government Spokesperson;
  • Ms. Amélie de Montchalin, Minister of State for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs;
  • Mr. Cédric O, Minister of State for the Digital Sector, attached to the Minister of the Economy and Finance and the Minister for Government Action and Public Accounts.
