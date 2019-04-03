Official speeches and statements - April 3, 2019

1. Algeria - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - April 2, 2019)

President Bouteflika has announced his resignation. An important page in Algeria’s history is being turned.

In the past few weeks the Algerian people have shown, through continuous, dignified, peaceful efforts, that they are determined to make their voice heard.

We are confident in the ability of all Algerians to pursue this democratic transition in the same spirit of calm and responsibility.