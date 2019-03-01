This event is organized by Things To Do DC.

A EUROPEAN EXPERIENCE - with a special focus on Monte Carlo! From the royal majesty of the Palace to the bustling excitement of the casinos, this spring, don your best tuxedo and dresses and travel to Europe - on European Soil - we invite you to a very special holiday gala.

All you need to know... WHAT: Black Tie Monte Carlo Gala WHEN: Saturday April 27, 2019 – General admission at 8:30pm (VIP at 7:30pm) - 11:45pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: From 7:30 PM, VIP admissions, $114.41 - From 8:30PM, General admissions, $89.57 RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Your magical evening features:

BALLROOM DANCING with LESSONS

Travel to center of Europe as you waltz, Fox Trot, Tango and even Swing in an 18th century ballroom setting. Ballroom dance lessons will be provided as an introduction r refresher.

CASINO

Take to the games and partake in mock gambling with a special Monte Carlo Casino, including Black Jack, Craps, and Texas Hold ’em Poker (admittedly, a little American touch). (Note: These games are just for fun. There is no real gambling involved. You can neither win nor lose money)

EUROPEAN NIGHTCLUB

the second half of the evening, we visit the hottest nightclubs from the south of France to L’Avenue des Champs Elysées as one of Washington’s top DJs spins the best retro, swing and top 40 dance hits.

EUROPEAN/FRENCH BAR

After a special champagne welcome drink, we will present an OPEN BAR of European wines European wines, beers and other non-alcoholic refreshments. Wines and beers from at least 5 different European countries will be on hand for you to sample and enjoy!

LES DESSERTS

Marie Antoinette said "Let them eat cake!" And we will. As if picked from the best pastry shops in all of France, our dessert selection offers you a wide variety of assortment de Petites Patisseries. Experience the exquisite French desserts found in some of the finest restaurants, cafes and casinos in all of Paris and Monte Carlo. Catered by the French Embassy’s regular chefs. The menu includes:

• Chocolate croustillant

• Choux with coffee cream

• Bavarois cheese cakes

• (More desserts TBA)

(Note, we may be hosting a pre Gala VIP reception with a dinner buffet. If interested, upon registering for the gala, please email events@thingstodoDC.com for a special invitation.)

EUROPEAN CHOCOLATES TASTING

Sample compare and conquer some of the greatest chocolates from throughout Western and Eastern Europe. Including Chocolate from France, Belgium, Italy, Poland, and two surprises!

WIN A TRIP TO THE CARIBBEAN

A drawing for all to partake in. One lucky person will win plane and hotel to Jamaica!

SUGGESTED ATTIRE

Black Tie Optional. Minimum of Suit & Tie for men. Casual wear, jeans or sneakers prohibited.

NEW: CHAMPAGNE VIP RECEPTION

This special new addition includes:

1) Special champagne not available during the gala

2) Special Desserts not available during the gala

3) Early admittance to the gala (7:30 PM)

4) Special optional ballroom dance lesson

NOTE: Once purchased these tickets are NON REFUNDABLE (unless the event is cancelled). In the event you cannot make it, you may transfer the tickets to a friend.