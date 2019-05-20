2019 "Films on the Green" festival (NYC, May 31-Sept. 3)

The 2019 Films on the Green lineup focuses on female directors in French and Francophone cinema through a selection of 13 movies.

This 12th edition pays tribute to "Women Behind the Camera" in honor of Agnès Varda, feminist filmmaker and pioneer of the French New Wave, who passed away earlier this year.

This year’s selection highlights the diversity of French and Francophone cinema, featuring movies from Lebanon, the Ivory Coast, Mexico and Turkey, and shines a light on well-known woman filmmakers as well as emerging ones.

Films on the Green is a free outdoor French film festival produced annually in New York City parks by the French Embassy, FACE Foundation and NYC Parks.

The program

May 31, 8:30 pm | Central Park, Cedar Hill

COCO BEFORE CHANEL

by Anne Fontaine, 2009, 1h50

with Audrey Tautou, Alessandro Nivola, Benoît Poelvoorde, Emmanuelle Devos

June 7, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Washington Square Park

WHERE DO WE GO NOW?

by Nadine Labaki, 2011, PG-13, 1h40

with Claude Baz Moussawbaa, Layla Hakim, Nadine Labaki, Yvonne Maalouf

June 10, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Washington Square Park

MINUSCULE, VALLEY OF THE LOST ANTS

by Hélène Giraud and Thomas Szabo, 2013, 1h29

June 14, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Transmitter Park

IN SAFE HANDS

by Jeanne Herry, 2018, 1h47

with Sandrine Kiberlain, Gilles Lellouche, Élodie Bouchez

June 21, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Transmitter Park

PEPPERMINT SODA

by Diane Kurys, 1977, PG, 1h41

with Anouk Ferjac, Eléonore Klarwein, Odile Michel

June 28, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Transmitter Park

MUSTANG

by Deniz Gamze Ergüven, 2015, PG-13, 1h34

with Dogba Doguslu, Elit Iscan, Gunes Sensoy, Ilayda Akdogan, Tugba Sunguroglu

July 5, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Tompkins Square Park

TOMBOY

by Céline Sciamma, 2011, 1h22

with Zoé Heran, Mathieu Demy, Sophie Cattani, Jeanne Disso

July 10, 2019 | 8:30 pm | J. Hood Wright Park

THE AMAZING CATFISH

by Claudia Sainte-Luce, 2013, PG-13

with Lisa Owen, Ximena Ayala, Sonia Franco

July 12, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Tompkins Square Park

AYA OF YOP CITY

by Marguerite Abouet and Clément Oubrerie, 2010, 1h24

with the voices of Aïssa Maïga, Tatiana Rojo, Tella Kpomahou

July 19, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Riverside Park Pier I

SEQUINS

by Éléonore Faucher, 2004, 1h29

with Ariane Ascaride, Lola Naymark, Thomas Laroppe

July 26, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Riverside Park Pier I

CHOCOLAT

by Claire Denis, 1988, PG-13, 1h45

with Isaach De Bankolé, Giulia Boschi, François Cluzet, Cécile Ducasse

Aug. 31, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Jack Alter Fort Lee Community Center

JACQUOT DE NANTES

by Agnès Varda, 1991, PG, 1h58

with Philippe Maron, Edouard Joubeaud, Laurent Monnier, Brigitte De Villepoix