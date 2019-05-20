2019 "Films on the Green" festival (NYC, May 31-Sept. 3)
Published on May 20, 2019
The 2019 Films on the Green lineup focuses on female directors in French and Francophone cinema through a selection of 13 movies.
This 12th edition pays tribute to "Women Behind the Camera" in honor of Agnès Varda, feminist filmmaker and pioneer of the French New Wave, who passed away earlier this year.
This year’s selection highlights the diversity of French and Francophone cinema, featuring movies from Lebanon, the Ivory Coast, Mexico and Turkey, and shines a light on well-known woman filmmakers as well as emerging ones.
Films on the Green is a free outdoor French film festival produced annually in New York City parks by the French Embassy, FACE Foundation and NYC Parks.
The program
May 31, 8:30 pm | Central Park, Cedar Hill
COCO BEFORE CHANEL
by Anne Fontaine, 2009, 1h50
with Audrey Tautou, Alessandro Nivola, Benoît Poelvoorde, Emmanuelle Devos
COCO BEFORE CHANEL
by Anne Fontaine, 2009, 1h50
with Audrey Tautou, Alessandro Nivola, Benoît Poelvoorde, Emmanuelle Devos
June 7, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Washington Square Park
WHERE DO WE GO NOW?
by Nadine Labaki, 2011, PG-13, 1h40
with Claude Baz Moussawbaa, Layla Hakim, Nadine Labaki, Yvonne Maalouf
WHERE DO WE GO NOW?
by Nadine Labaki, 2011, PG-13, 1h40
with Claude Baz Moussawbaa, Layla Hakim, Nadine Labaki, Yvonne Maalouf
June 10, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Washington Square Park
MINUSCULE, VALLEY OF THE LOST ANTS
by Hélène Giraud and Thomas Szabo, 2013, 1h29
MINUSCULE, VALLEY OF THE LOST ANTS
by Hélène Giraud and Thomas Szabo, 2013, 1h29
June 14, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Transmitter Park
IN SAFE HANDS
by Jeanne Herry, 2018, 1h47
with Sandrine Kiberlain, Gilles Lellouche, Élodie Bouchez
IN SAFE HANDS
by Jeanne Herry, 2018, 1h47
with Sandrine Kiberlain, Gilles Lellouche, Élodie Bouchez
June 21, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Transmitter Park
PEPPERMINT SODA
by Diane Kurys, 1977, PG, 1h41
with Anouk Ferjac, Eléonore Klarwein, Odile Michel
PEPPERMINT SODA
by Diane Kurys, 1977, PG, 1h41
with Anouk Ferjac, Eléonore Klarwein, Odile Michel
June 28, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Transmitter Park
MUSTANG
by Deniz Gamze Ergüven, 2015, PG-13, 1h34
with Dogba Doguslu, Elit Iscan, Gunes Sensoy, Ilayda Akdogan, Tugba Sunguroglu
MUSTANG
by Deniz Gamze Ergüven, 2015, PG-13, 1h34
with Dogba Doguslu, Elit Iscan, Gunes Sensoy, Ilayda Akdogan, Tugba Sunguroglu
July 5, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Tompkins Square Park
TOMBOY
by Céline Sciamma, 2011, 1h22
with Zoé Heran, Mathieu Demy, Sophie Cattani, Jeanne Disso
TOMBOY
by Céline Sciamma, 2011, 1h22
with Zoé Heran, Mathieu Demy, Sophie Cattani, Jeanne Disso
July 10, 2019 | 8:30 pm | J. Hood Wright Park
THE AMAZING CATFISH
by Claudia Sainte-Luce, 2013, PG-13
with Lisa Owen, Ximena Ayala, Sonia Franco
THE AMAZING CATFISH
by Claudia Sainte-Luce, 2013, PG-13
with Lisa Owen, Ximena Ayala, Sonia Franco
July 12, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Tompkins Square Park
AYA OF YOP CITY
by Marguerite Abouet and Clément Oubrerie, 2010, 1h24
with the voices of Aïssa Maïga, Tatiana Rojo, Tella Kpomahou
AYA OF YOP CITY
by Marguerite Abouet and Clément Oubrerie, 2010, 1h24
with the voices of Aïssa Maïga, Tatiana Rojo, Tella Kpomahou
July 19, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Riverside Park Pier I
SEQUINS
by Éléonore Faucher, 2004, 1h29
with Ariane Ascaride, Lola Naymark, Thomas Laroppe
SEQUINS
by Éléonore Faucher, 2004, 1h29
with Ariane Ascaride, Lola Naymark, Thomas Laroppe
July 26, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Riverside Park Pier I
CHOCOLAT
by Claire Denis, 1988, PG-13, 1h45
with Isaach De Bankolé, Giulia Boschi, François Cluzet, Cécile Ducasse
CHOCOLAT
by Claire Denis, 1988, PG-13, 1h45
with Isaach De Bankolé, Giulia Boschi, François Cluzet, Cécile Ducasse
Aug. 31, 2019 | 8:30 pm | Jack Alter Fort Lee Community Center
JACQUOT DE NANTES
by Agnès Varda, 1991, PG, 1h58
with Philippe Maron, Edouard Joubeaud, Laurent Monnier, Brigitte De Villepoix
JACQUOT DE NANTES
by Agnès Varda, 1991, PG, 1h58
with Philippe Maron, Edouard Joubeaud, Laurent Monnier, Brigitte De Villepoix
Sept. 3, 2019 | 7:30 pm | Columbia University, Rotunda, Low Memorial Library
OLIVIA
by Jacqueline Audry, 1951, 1h35
with Marie-Claire Olivia, Edwige Feuillère, Simone Simon, Yvonne de Bray
OLIVIA
by Jacqueline Audry, 1951, 1h35
with Marie-Claire Olivia, Edwige Feuillère, Simone Simon, Yvonne de Bray