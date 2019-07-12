This event is organized by Le Comité Tricolore.

Our annual celebration of Bastille Day is back! Follow the gourmet steps of the mythic bicycle race - starting in Brussels, Belgium and ending in Paris, France.

All you need to know... WHAT: Bastille Day – Cuisine & Maillot Jaune - A Gastronomic Tour de France WHEN: Friday, July 12, 2019 – 7:30pm - 11:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

Early bird, general admission : $95 +$5.83 fee

VIP admission at 6:30 single : $175 + $9.87 fee

VIP admission at 6:30 for two guests or more: $160 + $9.12 fee RESERVATION: Online registration required. EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Warm up for a gastronomic Tour de France!

Join the peloton to France by tasting a selection from the best local chefs, participating in our silent auction filled with wonderful items, and sipping a glass of wine in the patio while listening to live music.

We will soon announce our wonderful participants and sponsors for this new edition!

VIP’s tickets include an exclusive access at 6:30PM to the reception, meet & greet with the chef, and valet parking as well as a tote bag customized for the event.

♦ Open Bar until 10PM, then cash bar.

♦ Dress Code: Cocktail Attire

♦ During the event, you will be able to bid on our amazing items from our online and silent auctions.

♦ The online auction will be live on June 12th - one month before the event!

♦ Bring back home a souvenir of the event with a beautiful tote bag made especially for the event (you can order them when you check out on eventbrite!)

♦ Bastille Day is the annual fundraiser for the Comité Tricolore. All proceeds from this evening will help sustain its charitable mission throughout the year.

♦ Stay in touch by following the Comité Tricolore’s Facebook Page.

Check out previous years’ pictures: Bastille Day 2014 and 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Sponsorship opportunities available – contact Avner.Sandrine@gmail.com

Thank you to our Sponsors !