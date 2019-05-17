Official speeches and statements - May 17, 2019

1. G7 France - Meeting of G7 health ministers - Ensuring access to health for all - Press communiqué issued by the Ministry for Solidarity and Health (Paris,2019-05-17)

The G7 members have committed themselves to furthering access to health for all, by strengthening primary healthcare.

The joint declaration adopted reflects the ambitious targets set by France and its partners:

‐ Stepping up the fight against inequalities in access to care

The G7 members pledged to strengthen primary healthcare, which enables people’s needs to be addressed at all stages of their lives in terms of prevention, screening and treatment, in order to combat health inequalities more effectively.

They also agreed on a priority: to combat inequalities between men and women, in particular when it comes to access to health worldwide and the representation of women in decision-making bodies in the health sector.

‐ Improving the fight against pandemics, in order to eliminate AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 2030

The G7 countries pledged to continue their active efforts to ensure the success of the Sixth Replenishment of the Global Fund [to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria], which will be hosted by France for the first time, in Lyon on 9 and 10 October 2019. The goal of this international conference will be to raise at least $14 billion to combat AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, in order to eliminate the three diseases by 2030.

‐ Improving the effectiveness of health systems through knowledge-sharing

Under the G7 members’ impetus, five international organizations pledge, for the first time, to cooperate to establish a knowledge-sharing platform.

The agreement between the G7 members strengthens their commitments to universal access to health.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Global Fund, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the World Bank today signed a letter of intent expressing their plans to cooperate on primary healthcare. By the end of 2019 they will submit a report on practical ways of establishing a collaborative platform between the G7 members.

This platform should make it possible to:

develop knowledge- and expertise-sharing on primary healthcare between G7 countries;

strengthen dialogue on primary healthcare between the G7 countries and low- and medium-income countries, particularly the G5 Sahel countries;

promote innovation when it comes to strengthening primary healthcare, with the added support of civil society (researchers, professionals, patients, NGOs, private sector etc.).

"This declaration paves the way for enhanced cooperation to promote universal access to health. We shall continue our efforts in the coming months, with the support of all stakeholders, so that health remains a priority subject of crucial importance on the international agenda", said Agnès Buzyn.

The commitments resulting from this declaration will be presented at the Biarritz summit of heads of state and government from 24 to 26 August. They will also be taken into account at other international events organized in 2019: