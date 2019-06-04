Ladies’ Turn
SCREENING
WHEN: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission – registration required
RESERVATION: Online registration required. EventBrite
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
by Hélène Harder
2012 – France – 65 min
In French and Wolof with English subtitles
In Senegal, where "soccer is king" – and a sport traditionally reserved for men – the Ladies’ Turn Association organizes a women’s soccer tournament on community fields – prime public spaces in the heart of Senegalese neighborhoods. As the games start, women take the field, occupying a social space from which they are normally excluded. This displacement of territory does not occur without conflict: the new visibility of women sparks reactions, provokes resistance, and reflects changes that go well beyond soccer. Defying taboos and prejudices, the women’s teams play for a growing audience. Beyond their desire to win, their ultimate goal is a more important victory in an African Muslim society in flux.
The screening will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with Jennifer Bianca Browning, moderated by Mikael Garnier-Lavalley, Sport Counsellor at the French Embassy. Jennifer Bianca Browning is a founding member of Ladies’ Turn, a non-profit in Senegal promoting women’s soccer and leadership. In 2009, while living in Senegal, she worked with Seyni Ndir Seck, the captain of the Senegalese national women’s soccer team, and other local leaders to organize the first Ladies’ Turn tournament.