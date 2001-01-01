We are very sorry. The page you are looking for does not exist.
TOP STORIES
-
Signature of a new agreement for the Gilman Scholarships
An important step forward in the Embassy’s ongoing efforts to cultivate diversity among (...)
-
Ike and Charles de Gaulle participate in cross-deck aircraft launches and (...)
"Displaying each country’s naval air power and comradery in arms of two (...)
-
France, UK, Germany send Iran support to fight COVID-19
Communiqué issued by France, Germany and the United Kingdom (Paris - March (...)
-
Situation in Syria
Statement issued by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign (...)
-
France’s first National Day Honoring the Victims of Terrorism
The Embassy of France in the United States will held a commemorative (...)
-
French Navy Ship "Normandie" tours the U.S. East Coast in January
French Navy Ship « Normandie » is a brand new anti-submarine destroyer doing (...)
-
Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) – Repatriation operations involving direct flights (...)
Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - (...)
-
China – Medical cargo shipment for use in hospital facilities in Wuhan and (...)
Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - (...)
-
Francophonie Festival 2020
Since 2001, more than 40 embassies and partners have invited you to (...)
-
France and the G5 Sahel agree for a "Coalition for the Sahel" at (...)
Statement by the Heads of State of France, Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso (...)
Contact Us
Embassy of France
in the U.S.
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
in the U.S.
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
• For all inquiries regarding VISAS FOR FRANCE, please call +1 (212) 784-6157 or +1 (347) 252-3055.
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
Subscribe
Thank you for signing up!
You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription(s).
You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription(s).