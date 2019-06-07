This event is organized by The Embassy of France.

Live broadcast of the Opening ceremony and match between France and Republic of Korea

All you need to know... WHAT: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Opening ceremony + France-Republic of Korea WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2019 – 2pm-5pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

France is proud to host the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The championship will kick off on June 7 with an opening match between France and Republic of Korea.

The French Embassy invites you to join us at the Maison Française to celebrate what promises to be the international sporting event of the year!

2pm Doors open

2:30pm Live broadcast of the Opening ceremony featuring a performance by French singer Jain

3pm - 5pm Live broadcast of the opening match between France and Republic of Korea