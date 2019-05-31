France unveils its defense policy in the Indo-Pacific

A long-term and unremitting commitment to developing useful links and joint actions in favor of a shared security

During the 18th edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, organised every year by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, Ms. Florence Parly, French Minister of Defense, delivered to his counterparts the new version of the guidance paper laying out the French defense policy in the Indo-Pacific: “France and security in the Indo-Pacific”. The 2019 edition shows France’s long-term and unremitting commitment to developing useful links and joint actions in favor of our shared security.