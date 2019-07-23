Official speeches and statements - July 23, 2019

1. United Kingdom - Seizure of a British vessel by Iran - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - July 20, 2019)

We were deeply concerned to learn of the seizure of a British vessel by Iranian forces.

Such an action jeopardizes the necessary de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf. We strongly condemn it and express our total solidarity with the United Kingdom.

We call on the Iranian authorities to promptly release the vessel and its crew, and to abide by the principle of freedom of navigation in the Gulf.

2. Ukraine - Agreement on a comprehensive ceasefire in eastern Ukraine (July 17, 2019) - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris - July 19, 2019)

France welcomes the comprehensive agreement concluded by the parties concerned on July 17 in Minsk on a comprehensive, lasting and unlimited ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, to enter into force on July 21.

This commitment must now be implemented concretely on the ground to benefit civilian populations.

Additional progress in the area of security is needed to definitively end the violence, notably through the implementation of commitments on the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the disengagement of forces, and mine clearance. The Minsk agreements are the accepted basis for resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine and must be implemented in their entirety.