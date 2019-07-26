Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - July 31, 2019)

We took note, with deep concern, of information we received concerning further missile launches by North Korea on July 31, following those of last week.

France reaffirms its condemnation of these launches, which undermine regional and international security and stability. It calls on North Korea to comply with Security Council resolutions requiring it to refrain from all provocations and all missile launches involving ballistic technology, and to cease all activities related to a ballistic missile program.

France calls on North Korea to promptly resume its dialogue with the United States on denuclearization and to swiftly begin the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its WMD and ballistic missile programs for missiles of all ranges, as well as associated programs. That is the prerequisite for a lasting peace in the region.