Statement by Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian on Iran

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs released a new statement about Iran (8/9/2019)

France commits strongly to peace and security in the region, and commits to enabling de-escalation. France requires no authorization to do so.

France is true to the Vienna Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), which blocks nuclear proliferation. It is true to its signature, as are the other signatories of the JCPoA, apart from the United States, and firmly asks Iran to resume compliance with its obligations.

The heightened tensions require political initiatives to restore the conditions for dialogue. That is what President Macron is doing, in full transparency with our partners and first and foremost with the European JCPoA signatories. He is of course keeping the US authorities informed. All efforts must be brought together to avoid this conflictual situation becoming a dangerous confrontation.