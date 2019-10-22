This event is organized by The Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the film series “,” the Cultural Services of the French Embassy presents a screening of the documentary Dior and I.

All you need to know... WHAT: Dior and I WHEN: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission – registration required RESERVATION: EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Dior and I

2014 – France – 90 min.

October 22 | 7:00 p.m.

In French with English subtitles

“I have an idea but it’s very extreme.” In April 2012, Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons is announced as the new creative director at Christian Dior. He has eight weeks to create from scratch, a brand new Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012 collection. Focusing on the 1950s, Raf Simons played with some of Christian Dior’s famous silhouettes, such as the Bar jacket, to create a line with a modern, yet classic feel.

Bringing the viewer inside and behind the scenes of the Christian Dior fashion house, this riveting and intimate documentary shows the everyday, pressure-filled work of “minimalist” and couture-newcomer, Raf Simons, and the many small hands with great talent, constantly drawing and stitching surprising, yet fascinating pieces.

