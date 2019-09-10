This event is organized by The Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

All you need to know... WHAT: 100% Mode WHEN: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission – registration required RESERVATION: EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Karl Lagerfeld Sketches His Life and The Balmain Style by Loïc Prigent

12013 & 2014 – France – 49 and 52 min.

September 10 | 7:00 p.m.

In French with English subtitles

As part of the film series “So French, so Fashion,” the Cultural Services of the French Embassy presents an evening dedicated to all the facets of fashion through the lens of French documentary filmmaker Loïc Prigent.

In two captivating documentaries, French fashion journalist and documentarist Loïc Prigent brings the viewer inside and behind the scenes of famous French fashion house Balmain and pays tribute to the life and career of the great Karl Lagerfeld.

Karl Lagerfeld, seated at his desk, with his drawing pad and markers in his hand, sketches his life and career, punctuating them with comments and intimate, lively narratives. Tinged with self-depreciation and sometimes even emotion, Karl Lagerfeld, with a stroke of marker, looks back over his childhood, his first steps as couturier in Paris at Balmain then Jean Patou, before becoming from 1965 the great mercenary of prêt-à-porter and meeting five years later the man of his life, the dandy Jacques de Basher.

1945 : in the aftermath of the war, Pierre Balmain creates his fashion house, between chic and extravagance. Today, 33-years old Olivier Rousteing reigns on the collections, with a leitmotiv, “dazzle", for fervent followers including his muse Rihanna. Once again, Loïc Prigent planted his agile cameras in the backstage of the legendary house before a parade. Workshops at the Paris City Hall, chosen showcase of the Balmain fashion show, through the "corridor of glory" where the models are sacred, first workshop, dressmakers, assistants and trainees share passion and know-how , refinements and ultimate crafts.

