This event is organized by The Cultural Services of the Embassy of France.

As part of the film series "," the Cultural Services of the French Embassy presents a screening of the film Coco Before Chanel

Coco Before Chanel
Tuesday, September 24, 20199 – 7pm - 9pm
La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

Coco Before Chanel

2009 – France – 111 min

September 24 | 7:00 p.m.

In French with English subtitles

French fashion designer and businesswoman, Gabrielle Bonheur “Coco” Chanel (1883-1971) is known for having liberated women from the constraints of the “corseted silhouette.” Not only a couture clothing creator, Chanel also designed jewelry, handbags, and fragrance. Her achievements and a lasting legacy have fueled the “Coco Chanel” myth that surrounds her ever-enduring memory both in fashion and popular culture. Chanel’s personal life and her activities during the German occupation of France during World War II generated even more interest for this ambiguous yet fascinating persona.

In Anne Fontaine’s Coco Before Chanel, Audrey Tautou plays Coco, a self-taught and ambitious young girl, who will later become Coco Chanel, the symbol of success and freedom, and the embodiment of the modern woman. This Academy Award-nominated movie focuses on the early years of Gabrielle Bonheur, alias “Coco,” from the orphanage, to her first loves, and finally, to the very first Chanel boutiques.

