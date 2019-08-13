Official speeches and statements - August 5, 2019

1. Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (Paris, 02/08/2019)

France regrets that no solution could be found to preserve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and that Russia did not respond to requests for explanations or to repeated calls last year for compliance with the treaty.

The INF treaty was a central component of Europe’s security architecture and strategic stability. The end of this treaty raises the risks of instability in Europe and erodes the international arms control system.

France reaffirms its commitment to arms control and to real and verifiable nuclear disarmament anchored in legal authority, and encourages Russia and the United States to extend the New START Treaty on their nuclear stockpiles beyond 2021 and to negotiate a successor to that treaty./.

2. Russia - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (Paris, 04/08/2019)

The peaceful demonstrations held on 3 August in Moscow and other towns and cities in Russia have again led to several hundred arrests, as in the preceding week.

France condemns these arrests and the clearly excessive use of force which accompanied them.

It reiterates its commitment to freedom of expression in all its aspects, including peaceful demonstration and participation in free and transparent elections.

It calls on Russia to immediately release the people imprisoned in recent days and abide by the commitments it has made as a member of the OSCE and Council of Europe.

These issues form an integral part of our stringent political dialogue with Russia./.