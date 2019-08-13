Official speeches and statements - August 6, 2019

1. IMF - European candidate - Press communiqué issued by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance (Paris,2019-08-02)

Kristalina Georgieva will be the European candidate for the post of managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kristalina Georgieva was chosen by the European Union member states as the European candidate for the post of IMF managing director. She has all the necessary qualities and experience to be an excellent IMF managing director.

Bruno Le Maire welcomes the constructive spirit which enabled a consensual solution to be found for the European candidature to be IMF managing director.

All the ministers emphasized the great quality of the five candidates and thanked them for their commitment.

Bruno Le Maire said: Â“The European Union member states today reached a consensus on the candidate for the post of IMF managing director. This is excellent news.

"Kristalina Georgieva is an excellent candidate who has all the qualities and experience necessary to lead the IMF."./.