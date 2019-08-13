Official speeches and statements - August 9, 2019

1. Iran - Statement by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris, 09/08/2019)

On Iran, France speaks with total sovereignty. France commits strongly to peace and security in the region, and commits to enabling de-escalation. France requires no authorization to do so.

France is true to the Vienna Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), which blocks nuclear proliferation. It is true to its signature, as are the other signatories of the JCPoA, apart from the United States, and firmly asks Iran to resume compliance with its obligations.

The heightened tensions require political initiatives to restore the conditions for dialogue. That is what President Macron is doing, in full transparency with our partners and first and foremost with the European JCPoA signatories. He is of course keeping the US authorities informed. All efforts must be brought together to avoid this conflictual situation becoming a dangerous confrontation./.

2. India - Death of Sushma Swaraj - Statement by Jean-Yves Le Drian, minister for Europe and foreign affairs (Paris, 08/08/2019)

I was saddened and dismayed to learn of the death of Sushma Swaraj; I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to her family and to the Indian people.

Sushma Swaraj, who served as external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019, was an exceptional, astute and warm interlocutor who was able to speak for India with great resolve and effectiveness on the international stage. A leading political figure, she demonstrated throughout her outstanding career a remarkable commitment to serving her country and fellow citizens.

Convinced of the strategic nature of our bilateral relations, she played a very active role in strengthening them. In this respect, I have fond memories of our most recent meetings in Delhi in December and in Paris in June 2018./.

3. Ukraine - Conversation between M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris, 07/08/2019)

The President spoke on the telephone this morning to Mr Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

He congratulated him on his sweeping victory in the general election of 21 July. He also extended his condolences to him and expressed his solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the families of the four soldiers killed on the contact line a few days ago.

The Head of State welcomed the constructive, harmonious spirit in which the Ukrainian President is acting and stressed that the progress made over the past few weeks must be consolidated. President Macron assured him that France is fully mobilized for achieving concrete results, in a short space of time, in the framework of the Normandy format. He told him that this issue would be on the agenda of his discussions with the Russian President, Mr Vladimir Putin, on 19 August.

The two presidents will remain in close contact over the coming weeks./.

4. North Korea - Ballistic missile launches - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (Paris, 07/08/2019)

We took note, with deep concern, of information we received concerning further missile launches by North Korea on 6 August.

France reaffirms its condemnation of these launches, which undermine regional and international security and stability. It calls on North Korea to comply with Security Council resolutions requiring it to refrain from all provocations and all missile launches involving ballistic technology, and to cease all activities related to a ballistic missile program.

France calls on North Korea to promptly resume its dialogue with the United States on denuclearization and to swiftly begin the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its WMD and ballistic missile programmes for missiles of all ranges. That is the prerequisite for a lasting peace in the region. As long as this goal is not achieved, UN Security Council sanctions will be maintained. (...)./.

5. Palestinian Territories/settlements - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (Paris, 07/08/2019)

France condemns the decisions taken by the Israeli authorities on 5 and 6 August allowing for the construction of 2,304 housing units on the West Bank.

Thee decisions come amid the troubling acceleration of settlement building on the West Bank and in East Jerusalem. As stated in UN Security Council Resolution 2334, these settlements are contrary to international law. This policy further heightens tensions on the ground and gravely undermines the conditions for a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians based on a two-state solution. In addition, France takes note of the announcement of 715 building permits for Palestinian housing units in Area C. It reaffirms the considerable needs of the Palestinian population living in that area, even though the vast majority of building permit applications have not been approved in recent years, and the demolition of Palestinian homes - illegal under international law - steadily continues on the West Bank and in East Jerusalem.

France calls on the Israeli authorities to abide by international law and to abandon any project that would ultimately jeopardize the two-state solution./.