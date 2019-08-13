Official speeches and statements - August 13, 2019

1. Malaysia - Death of Nora Quoirin - Statement by M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and M. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris,2019-08-13)

We were extremely sad to learn of young Nora Quoirin’s death in Malaysia.

We express our most sincere condolences to her family and close friends, and assure them of our deepest sympathy.

We want to thank the Malaysian authorities for their great responsiveness and exceptional mobilization in the search conducted since Nora Quoirin’s disappearance, on the night of 3-4 August. The French authorities are at the Malaysian authorities’ disposal to ensure that full light is shed on the circumstances of her death.

We also pay tribute to the solidarity shown by residents who voluntarily provided assistance.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ crisis and support centre and our consulate in Kuala Lumpur remain at the family’s disposal to continue supporting them in this ordeal./.