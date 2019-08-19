Yann Kebbi : The Structure is Rotten, Camarade

Yann Kebbi, a French painter and illustrator, is embarking on a US Tour from September 10 to 15, 2019, for the release of The Structure is Rotten, Comrade, co-authored with writer Viken Berberian and published by Fantagraphics in May 2019.



Yann Kebbi was born in 1987. After receiving a degree in illustration from the Estienne School of Art, and recently graduating from the Paris Arts-Déco, he remained in Paris, where he spends his time making prints, monotypes, and pencil sketches. Americanine, A Haute Dog in New York, is his first book. His drawings have also been published in magazines and newspapers including the New Yorker, the New York Times, Revue XXI, and others.

Enter Yerevan, the capital of Armenia — a city in ruins. Wrecking balls swing wildly and cement trucks race through congested streets. Aspiring architect Frunz and his father, the renowned builder known as Mr. Cement, plan to level Yerevan’s historic landmarks and flood the city with high-rises. But this plan outrages the citizens of Yerevan, who rise up in Revolution. Amid the ensuing chaos, only one thing is certain: Frunz must brave the streets swarming with rebels in search of the Golden Mean.

Written by Viken Berberian with his signature originality and verve and drawn with audacious compositions, delirious colors, and a kinetic expressionistic technique by the acclaimed painter and illustrator Yann Kebbi, The Structure is Rotten, Comrade is a formally innovative and politically resonant work, by turns prescient, punchy, cautionary, and fearless. More information about the book here.

WHEN?

10 -14, 2019

Tour dates

September 10

Parsons, New School for Design

66 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011

September 11

Solid State Books

600F H Street Washington D.C. NE 20002

September 14

Small Press Expo (SPX)

Marriott Bethesda North Conference Center

5701 Marinelli Road

North Bethesda 20852