French Film Festival in Los Angeles - September 23-28

The COLCOA French Film Festival is returning to Hollywood from Saturday, September 23rd to Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at the Directors Guild of America at Los Angeles Boulevard on Sunset.



With more than 20,000 spectators a year, COLCOA has become one of the most important French film festival in the world.

The Franco-American Cultural Fund has announced the programs for the Television section and the films that will be featured in the Shorts section at the 23rd edition of the COLCOA French Film Festival.

TELEVISION SELECTION

The Television section includes 11 selections comprised of five series, four TV movies and one documentary, with one additional title to be announced in August, and features six international premieres. The section is presented in association with TITRAFILM and TV France International, with the support of the following studios: Federation, Film & Pictures, Lagardère Studios, Newen, Playtime, SND Groupe M6, StudioCanal, TF1 Studio.

SHORTS SELECTIONS

The 16 Shorts section is presented in with the support of Unifrance. All programs, including the Television and Shorts sections, will compete for the 2019 COLCOA Awards.

FILMS AND DOCUMENTARIES

Selected films and documentaries for the 23rd edition of COLCOA will be announced on Wednesday, August 28th on the Festival’s website.

Program

