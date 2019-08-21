Official speeches and statements - August 14, 2019

1. Hong Kong - Statement by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris,2019-08-14)

The demonstrations in Hong Kong are continuing in an increasingly tense climate. France and its partners, especially its European partners, are following this situation very closely.

I urge all the parties, and especially the authorities in Hong Kong, to re-establish their dialogue in order to achieve a peaceful outcome to this crisis and bring an end to the escalating violence.

Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle guarantee the rule of law, the respect for human rights and fundamental liberties, and the autonomy of the judicial system, which are vital to Hong Kong’s people and its economic prosperity.

France is deeply committed to full compliance with all of these principles./.