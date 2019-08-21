Official speeches and statements - August 20, 2019

1. Syria - Air strikes on a camp for displaced people - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (Paris,2019-08-16)

France calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Idlib Province and recalls the special responsibility of the Syrian regime’s allies in implementing a lasting ceasefire.

It particularly condemns the continuation of indiscriminate air strikes by the regime and its allies in Idlib, particularly that which is thought to have caused the deaths of many civilians, including children, at a camp for displaced people in the south of the province on Friday 16 August.

Continuing hostilities compromise the search for a credible, negotiated political solution in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254./.